Fire officials say a space heater was responsible for an early morning house fire near Leamington.

Fire crews were called to the area of Essex Road 31 and Mersea Road 3 around 4 a.m. for a reported house fire.

The fire was at a home in the 200 block of Essex Road 31.

The fire was deemed under control around 6 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Essex Road 31 has reopened but as of 6:30 a.m. Mersea Road eastbound remained closed.