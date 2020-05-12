WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre will be offering COVID-19 screening and testing services to First Nation, Métis, and Inuit people and their families.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit and SOAHAC announced Tuesday the organizations have arranged to provide COVID-19 screening and testing to FNMI people at SOAHAC’s clinic location.

“During this pandemic and always, Aboriginal Health Access Centres like SOAHAC work to ensure that First Nations, Métis and Inuit people can access the services they need for good health,” said Elayne Isaacs, integrated care manager.

“We are honoured to have a strong partnership with WECHU that allows us to both improve health equity and provide culturally safe COVID-19 testing options for the Indigenous communities in Windsor.”

Screening will be completed over the phone with a health provider from SOAHAC, based on the phone call an appointment will be set up at the clinic.

Those interested in the COVID-19 services do not need to be a client of the SOAHAC. Screening will be available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This is an important initiative building upon our strong and collaborative relationship with SOAHAC," Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the WECHU said.

“Most importantly this work continues to strengthen health services for Indigenous people in Windsor-Essex and ensure their health needs are met during the COVID-19 pandemic starting with assessment and testing.”