WINDSOR, ONT. -- It was no April Fool’s joke for one South Woodslee couple who are now $100,000 richer.

Donald and Tracey Dupuis found out they won big off the OLG Instant Sizzling 5S game on April Fool’s Day.

“We called our son and daughter-in-law who put us on speaker phone and we told them about the win. Immediately, our daughter-in-law said, ‘No way, it’s April Fool’s Day!’” Donald said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their cheque.

“We had to take a picture to send to them so they would believe us,” Tracey said.

The grandparents of three (with another on the way) plan to pay off the motorhome they purchased to enjoy their retirement.

“We’ll also share with the kids,” Tracey said. “I want to make sure my loved ones are taken care of.”

The South Woodslee couple is the second in Windsor-Essex announced this week who have won big with an OLG game.

“This is so wonderful – our family will benefit from this blessing in so many ways,” Donald concluded.