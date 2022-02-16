South Windsor house fire under investigation
Windsor fire crews responded to a blaze at 865 North Talbot Road in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)
Windsor fire crews were called to a house fire at 865 North Talbot Road around noon Wednesday.
Firefighters had the fire out within less than an hour.
The fire was at a two-storey home that appears to be under construction, with a dumpster in the driveway.
An investigator has been called in to determine the cause and set an amount on damage.
No word on injuries.
More to come.