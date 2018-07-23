

CTV Windsor





Windsor fire officials say damage is estimated at $275,000 after a house fire in south Windsor

The blaze broke out around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday in the 3800 block of Aristotle Crescent.

The cause is undetermined, but Windsor fire says it originated in the basement laundry room.

Officials say the family was not home at the time, so there were no injuries.

There was an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and $75,000 in contents. There was also heat damage to siding on adjacent house.