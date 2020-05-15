WINDSOR, ONT. -- The South Walkerville neighbourhood will be lit up in blue Friday night to shine a light on local frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honour of nurses’ week, Mike Dupuis, owner of DS Electric, will be handing out 300 blue light bulbs for residents to put in their porch lights in support of “frontline heroes.”

"We'll have a bunch of volunteers helping us out by going up and knocking on doors while being COVID-19 safe as well and seeing if they want us to install them while we're there as well," Dupuis tells AM800 news.

Volunteers started handing out the bulbs Friday morning around the neighbourhood surrounding Windsor Regional Hospital’s Met campus.

The plan is to take an aerial shot to see the neighbourhood painted blue for health care and front line workers.

"We're hoping by Tuesday night (May 19) the rain will let up and we'll have the drones go over top and take a visual of all the lights being on," Dupuis says. "I hope it's a beautiful view once it is."