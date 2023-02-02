Soup Shack pausing service due to lack of parking

The Feeding Windsor Essex/Street Angels Soup Shack announced on Thursday it is pausing service.

The soup shack has been operating since Nov. 21, 2022.

It was parked in the Throne of Grace Church parking lot at 405 Victoria Street and serves an average of 40- 50 people per day, 7 days a week from 7-9pm.

The provides clothing, supplies, a warm drink, and a warm meal in these frigid temperatures.

“We are no longer able to stay stationed where we are at and although we have spoken to several churches within the downtown core we are still left with nowhere to park the Soup Shack,” said a news release from the Street Angels. “Today we're forced to move the Soup Shack and park it at Feeding Windsor Essex putting a pause on programming while we search for a new home.”

Street Angels director Merissa Mills said as they informed their clients that they're pausing programming for the time being, the clients reiterated their gratitude for the services they provide.

Mills said this is not the end.

“We are in pursuit of a new location near the downtown core where we can park and operate the Soup Shack from. If you have any suggestions on where we can park it we would appreciate your feedback,” said Mills.

The Soup Shack is currently parked in the New Song Church/Feeding Windsor Essex parking lot at 999 Drouillard Road. If they cannot find a new home for the shack by Monday, they will begin operating the Soup Shack from the parking lot there with the eventual goal to move closer to the downtown core.