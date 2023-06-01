Soup Shack asking public to rekindle support

The Soup Shack is hoping the public will step up with more support for the service that helps feed up to 75 people per night.

The shack is located at the Lazarus Outreach Centre 899 Wyandotte St E in Windsor and is open seven days a week from 7-9pm to serve hot soup, coffee, water, snacks and essential supplies at no cost to those in need.

“When the Shack first opened public interest in supporting the cause was high and we were able to fund the initial winter months of the program fairly easily through a Go Fund Me page,” said executivbe director Rodger Forham in a news release. “The winter months have since faded away but the need for service has only grown with a large increase in the number of individuals accessing service, resulting in more than 75 users per night.”

Despite low operational costs, he said are spending an average of $3,500 per month to keep the Soup Shack running.

“Although we have seen some continued support for the Soup Shack, that support has waned and the program is rapidly becoming unsustainable,” he said. “We are asking for the public's help to rekindle support for the Soup Shack and to raise awareness of the increased need for services resulting in higher operational costs.”

Monetary donations are needed to sustain the program and keep the Soup Shack operational. Donations can be e-transferred to admin@feedingwindsoressex.ca or cash or a cheque made out to "Feeding Windsor Essex" can be dropped off to Feeding Windsor Essex at 999 Drouillard Rd. in Windsor.