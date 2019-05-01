

City of Windsor officials say they’ve had five reports of flooded basements so far after the heavy rain overnight.

Environment Canada says Windsor got 47 millimetres of rain between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

City officials say five flooded basements is not an unusual amount.

Water was pooling on some city streets, but has been slowly receding.

Anyone with questions about flooding can call Windsor’s 311 information line.