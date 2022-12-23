Some Windsor flights delayed or cancelled, others on time

A file photo of the Windsor International Airport in winter, Dec. 21, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) A file photo of the Windsor International Airport in winter, Dec. 21, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver