Some Windsor flights delayed or cancelled, others on time

Windsor International Airport is being impacted by the winter storm moving through the region, but not all flights are cancelled.

Check flight Windsor airport status here.

Airport CEO Mark Galvin says there’s a mix of delays, cancellations and flights that are on time, as of Friday morning.

“What I would suggest is anyone travelling is keep double checking and triple checking your travel plans. Check with your airline to make sure they it’s connecting. Not only check with your first flight but second flight,” says Galvin.

In Detroit, hundreds of flight cancellations are being reported at Detroit Metro Airport.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Windsor-Essex, with wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h creating widespread blowing snow which will reduce visibility to near zero at times. Snowfall amounts estimated between five to 15 centimetres by Saturday morning.

