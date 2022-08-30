Some residents still without power after Monday storm

A few residents in south Walkerville may still be without power Tuesday morning after storms ripped through the region on Monday evening.

As of 7 a.m., Enwin is reporting anywhere from 5 to 50 customers without power.

Hydro One is also reporting small pockets of outages throughout the region with restoration times ranging anywhere from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Some, like Omar Janabi and his neighbours were left without power for much of the night.

“I got the weather report on my phone ... and then I walked outside to see it and I could see the clouds coming in but I didn’t think it was going to be that bad,” said Janabi.

The Windsor-Essex forecast for the remainder of the week:

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing near midnight Low 16.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: Sunny. High 25.

Monday: Sunny. High 27.