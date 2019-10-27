WINDSOR -- Flooding has closed roads in some southwestern Ontario communities after heavy rain and high winds along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk is reminding drivers in Port Dover, Turkey Point and Long Point to obey road closed signs in flooded areas.

Conservation authorities across southwestern Ontario had issued warnings that wind and heavy rain across the region could cause flooding.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, which covers Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent, had also issued warnings.

The Erie Shore Drive area had been under a local state of emergency in August due to flooding.

Video shows high waves hitting the area, but it's unclear how significant the flooding is.

Meanwhile the Ausable-Bayfield Conservation Authority said rain could push water levels high enough to prompt flooding in low-lying areas in that region.

Water levels were expected to peak Sunday morning into Monday, and remain high through the week.