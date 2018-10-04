

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after solar panels were reported stolen.

Police say sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, unknown suspect(s) removed 22 Suntech STP190 solar panels from a property on Selton Line.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Lisa Rodger at lisaro@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87264.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.