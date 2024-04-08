Solar eclipse forecast for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex is on the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse, but what will the forecast be like?

According to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), weather permitting, the eclipse will be visibly in several parts of the region.

The day will start with cloudy periods and a 70 per cent chance of morning showers.

A mix of sun and cloud emerges around noon with a high of 23, the UV index measuring 6 or high.

The normal high for this time of year is around 11 C and the low is around 2 C.

Several sites in Windsor Essex will be deemed in the path of totality (TWEPI)

3:00+ minutes of totality

Lake Erie North Shore

Pelee Island

2:30+ of totality

Point Pelee National Park

Seacliff Park & Beach

2:00+ of totality

Hillman Marsh

Lakeside Park

1:30+ of totality

Colchester Beach and Harbour

Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary