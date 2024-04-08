WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Solar eclipse forecast for Windsor-Essex

    Windsor-Essex map of solar eclipse totality. (Source: TWEPI) Windsor-Essex map of solar eclipse totality. (Source: TWEPI)
    Share

    Windsor-Essex is on the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse, but what will the forecast be like?

    According to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), weather permitting, the eclipse will be visibly in several parts of the region.

    The day will start with cloudy periods and a 70 per cent chance of morning showers.

    A mix of sun and cloud emerges around noon with a high of 23, the UV index measuring 6 or high.

    The normal high for this time of year is around 11 C and the low is around 2 C.

    Several sites in Windsor Essex will be deemed in the path of totality (TWEPI)

    3:00+ minutes of totality

    Lake Erie North Shore

    Pelee Island

     

    2:30+ of totality

    Point Pelee National Park

    Seacliff Park & Beach

     

    2:00+ of totality

    Hillman Marsh

    Lakeside Park

     

    1:30+ of totality

    Colchester Beach and Harbour

    Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you

    With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • London's solar eclipse forecast

      When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun. With Monday’s total solar eclipse only a day away, here’s what the Forest City can expect according to Environment Canada.

    • Team jerseys stolen in Sarnia theft

      A reported theft in Sarnia has left a flag football team without jerseys. In the early-evening hours on Saturday, police said a package was stolen from the front porch of a home in the area of Mackenzie Street north and Durand Street.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News