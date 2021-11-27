Socks and Bottoms Event this Saturday

Windsor, Ont. -

Chair Ellie Weese and her small army of volunteers will be in full force this Saturday in anticipation of a generous “bounty of britches” (underwear), “sacks of socks” and a “gaggle of gloves” and toques.

The Socks and Bottoms team is also accepting diapers, adult incontinence products and toilet paper.

“Whatever will help our less fortunate brothers and sisters to stay dry and warm through the cold days and nights this winter we will gladly accept,” says Weese. Because of pandemic protocols, the donated items must be new and preferably packaged” she added.

According to Weese, 32 agencies (and growing) from Windsor and Essex County have requested assistance this year.

“The demand for donations grows every year as we continue to uncover the need for the items we collect. “I suspect the ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the situation,” Weese continued.

The pubic is encouraged to drop off their donation of items at the front doors of the Caboto Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. using the circular driveway, says Bonnie Pacuta, a long-time member of the Socks and Bottoms committee.

Pacuta assures there will be lots of help loading and unloading the donated items. Again this year, Festival Tents and Party Rentals have donated a large truck to be filled up. The truck will then deliver all the donated goods to the Socks and Bottoms storage space, donated by U-Haul at their facility on Walker Road.

“All Covid-19 protocols will be followed during the event,” said Weese.