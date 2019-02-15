

The Canadian Press





Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod says she's sorry if she made anyone feel threatened.

The apology comes after behaviour analysts said MacLeod warned them of consequences if they didn't support the province's new autism program.

MacLeod writes on Twitter that she apologizes if her comments made anyone feel threatened or uncomfortable.

Windsor parents, at a rally Thursday, also called for MacLeod's resignation over changes to autism services in Ontario.

The Ontario Association for Behaviour Analysis says MacLeod and her staff requested a quote of support a few days before the new program was announced.

The association says it was told that failing to do so would result in "four long years" for the organization.

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford says he's standing by his minister.

With files by CTV Windsor