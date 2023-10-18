Social media 'hoax' debunked by Windsor police

Windsor

    Windsor police say they believe this post is a social media hoax. (Source: Windsor police/Facebook)
    Windsor police are debunking misinformation in social media post about an alleged incident in south Walkerville.

    Police say they are aware of a rumour circulating on social media about alleged human trafficking in the area.

    “We would like to reassure the community that these reports are unfounded and believed to be a hoax,” states a social media post from police.

    Police say they have not received any reports of abductions or attempted abductions that match the descriptions of these online reports.

    The notice from police is not intended to discourage people from contacting the Windsor Police Service.

    “We urge you to remain vigilant and to contact us if you feel unsafe or see any suspicious activity,” say police.

