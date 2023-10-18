Social media 'hoax' debunked by Windsor police

Windsor police are debunking misinformation in social media post about an alleged incident in south Walkerville.

Police say they are aware of a rumour circulating on social media about alleged human trafficking in the area.

“We would like to reassure the community that these reports are unfounded and believed to be a hoax,” states a social media post from police.

Debunking misinformation in social media post



This is a reminder that the Windsor Police Service is aware of the pictured rumour circulating on social media. We would like to reassure the community that these reports are unfounded and believed to be a hoax. pic.twitter.com/CiqjiX50qz — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 18, 2023

Police say they have not received any reports of abductions or attempted abductions that match the descriptions of these online reports.

The notice from police is not intended to discourage people from contacting the Windsor Police Service.

“We urge you to remain vigilant and to contact us if you feel unsafe or see any suspicious activity,” say police.