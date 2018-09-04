

CTV Windsor





Two men hope to change the image of Chatham-Kent after a controversial billboard was shared on social media.

John Lyons and Brock McGregor have posted a YouTube video that asks people to post photos showing love using a hashtag "Signs of Love" on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Lyons says the pictures can be of anything – family, friends or pets.

The two men are also asking people demonstrate love by contacting an old friend or buying a stranger a coffee.

A billboard at Kent Bridge Road and Countryview Line created a stir with a message "God says no to homosexuality and abortion.”

It also included messages such as "Bibles back in school" and "Let the bible be your teacher.”

The sign was taken down last Monday after it was up for about a week.

Marianne Willson, the president of the Chatham-Kent Gay Pride Association, said the billboard triggered an immediate response among residents of the community who wanted it taken down.

The municipality said in a statement that it is not responsible for the removal of the board and it is still unclear who took it down.

"The billboard is on private property and the municipality was not contacted in advance regarding its content, nor was it advised as to its removal," the statement said.