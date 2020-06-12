WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex soccer players are feeling deflated after hearing there won’t be a house league season.

Organizers were given a 77-page guideline on how to open safely, but with Windsor-Essex still stuck in the first reopening phase, it was too taunting a task to attempt.

“Too many constraints that we have to look at and safety issues,” said Paul Bartolo president of the Windsor Soccer Club.

He said going through the 77-page return to play guidelines offered too many ‘what if’ scenarios.

“To take that on as a club, as a person, as a parent, and have something happen with regards to illness or group illness taking place because of it, would be hard on the conscience.

About 6,000 players are affected by the decision.

“It’s easier to make in light of us not progressing like most of the rest of the province is progressing,” said Essex County Soccer Association president Joe Barile. “The decision is pending with regards to our competitive league, that’s not too far behind.

If cancelled, that would affect another 4,000 players.

COVID-19 may have kicked the life out of sports, but it’s not stopping players like Isabelle Sakalo from competing at a high level.

The nine-year-old from LaSalle is in the finals of a challenge cup hosted by FDC academy,

“Wall passes, juggling, kick a ball into a bin. It was like 10 levels,” Sakalo said.

She has competed the latest round of videos and will find out Monday is she bear her boy competitor for a new pair of cleats and the trophy.

“(It’s) really fun cause I’ve gotten better at juggling and I’ve gotten better at doing things,” Sakalo said.

Although the local soccer season is over, the Essex County Association is open to doing some sort of skill based competition against the neighbouring clubs.