'So far so good': Pumpkin carving tops Halloween-related cause of injuries

Windsor, Ont. -

No severe injuries to speak of this Halloween season according to local health centres and hospital officials. But, there’s still time to go.

Every October, hospitals treat four to five times more hand injuries than usual as a result of jack-o’-lantern carving.

“Certainly this time of year is busy for hand surgeons.” according to Dr. Ruby Grewal, orthopaedic surgeon at St. Joseph’s Hand and Upper Limb Centre (HULC) in London.

“Injuries most commonly occur when the knife slips, either as patients are cutting towards their other hand or if the knife gets stuck in the pumpkin and is pulled out with force,” Grewal added.

According to Grewal, every Halloween, surgeons treat patients with severe cuts to fingers and hands suffered while carving decorative pumpkins.

“These preventable injuries can lead to surgery followed by three to four months of rehabilitation,” warns Grewal, who specializes in hand and wrist surgery.

Officials with Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington and Windsor Regional Hospital tell CTV News they haven’t received any reports of Halloween related incidents in the days or weeks leading up to this year’s event.

“We see all kinds of things in the emergency department,” explained Windsor Regional Hospital’s Communications Director, Steve Erwin.

“Today and tomorrow is another day, and so you always hope that kids and parents are going to be careful when they’re doing things, especially because we’re all spending more time at home still.” Erwin adds, “Be careful. Be careful around sharp objects!”

According to the Urgent Care Centre at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, there are several ways to prevent pumpkin carving injuries:

Ensure that you carve in a well lit area Dry your tools, hands and pumpkin often as moisture leads to slipping of the knife Always have adult supervision and do not allow children to use knives or sharp utensils Cut away from yourself and others and use small controlled strokes Use a pumpkin carving kit, available in stores that include small serrated knives designed specifically for carving.

“If you do cut your hand while carving, ensure you apply direct pressure to the area with a clean cloth to stop the bleeding and clean the wound thoroughly,” said Grewal. “If your finger loses feeling or if you can’t move it normally go to or the closest emergency room for an evaluation as you may have cut a tendon or nerve.”