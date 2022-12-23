Snowplows pulled in Chatham-Kent due to Significant Weather Event

As of noon on Friday, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent declared a Significant Weather Event.

Due to the winter storm along with high winds and snow squalls, snowplows have been pulled from service.

"The situation is deteriorating. We’re trying to get people safely out of their vehicles and provide medical assistance. We don’t need anyone to venture onto the roads and create more incidents. Please stay home."

Emergency crews are fully involved in extracting motorists from vehicles and therefore ask people to stay off the road and stay home.

Motorists are being asked to give plows room when they return to the roads.