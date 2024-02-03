Snowmobilers sidestep the present to appreciate the past

It has not been a winter of fun for snowmobilers.

"Unfortunately with this year there isn’t good riding almost anywhere," said Scott Johnston who organized Saturday’s second annual Stoney Point Sportsman’s Club Vintage Snowmobile Show and Swap.

Snowmobiles from the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s were on display inside and outside of the club for show and for sale.

Riders have been grounded for much of the season in our region, in Michigan and up north. A vintage snowmobile trail ride was planned but because there is not snow on the ground and unstable ice in the lake, enthusiasts had more time to spend at the show.

"If you can't be on it, the next best thing is to be in a room with other snowmobile enthusiasts, especially the vintage guys," Johnston suggested. "Lots of the people here have been involved in the sport for 20, 30, 40, 50 years so there is a lot of knowledge and a lot of history."