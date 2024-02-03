WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Snowmobilers sidestep the present to appreciate the past

    Snowmobiles from the 1960's, 70's and 80s were on display at the second annual Stoney Point Sportsman's Club Vintage Snowmobile Show and Swap (Bob Bellacicco / CTV News London) Snowmobiles from the 1960's, 70's and 80s were on display at the second annual Stoney Point Sportsman's Club Vintage Snowmobile Show and Swap (Bob Bellacicco / CTV News London)
    Share

    It has not been a winter of fun for snowmobilers.

    "Unfortunately with this year there isn’t good riding almost anywhere," said Scott Johnston who organized Saturday’s second annual Stoney Point Sportsman’s Club Vintage Snowmobile Show and Swap.

    Snowmobiles from the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s were on display inside and outside of the club for show and for sale.

    Riders have been grounded for much of the season in our region, in Michigan and up north. A vintage snowmobile trail ride was planned but because there is not snow on the ground and unstable ice in the lake, enthusiasts had more time to spend at the show.

    "If you can't be on it, the next best thing is to be in a room with other snowmobile enthusiasts, especially the vintage guys," Johnston suggested. "Lots of the people here have been involved in the sport for 20, 30, 40, 50 years so there is a lot of knowledge and a lot of history." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up

    Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News