Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Elgin County.

The agency says a low pressure system will be heavy at times, dropping up to 15 cm of snow.

Portions of the region will receive snowfall amounts higher than originally forecast, particularly those areas close to the Lake Erie shoreline.

Environment Canada says travelers should adjust their plans if possible. Visibility is expected to be limited making travel hazardous.

The snow will taper off later tonight.