Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, with total amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres expected.



An intense low pressure system from Texas will bring a large area of heavy snow with it later this afternoon and tonight as it tracks up over Ohio into Pennsylvania tonight.

ERCA has also issued a flood watch for the region.

Rain ahead of this low is expected to change over to snow, heavy at times this afternoon then continue through this evening. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to possibly 20 centimetres are likely by early Friday morning.



In addition, strong and gusty northerly winds will whip up the freshly fallen snow later Thursday night, resulting in blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas.



Hazardous winter driving conditions from accumulating snow, and very low visibility at times in falling snow and blowing snow are expected tonight.



The snow is expected to come to a quick end by Friday morning as the low pressure area hops over the Appalachians to the Atlantic Ocean off the New England Coast.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.