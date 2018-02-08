

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

A disturbance brewing over the Southern Plains States is expected to move towards Southwestern Ontario Thursday night and Friday and will bring a significant snowfall with it.



The snow is expected to arrive overnight and continue through Friday into Friday night. Widespread total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres are expected across the region from this snowstorm.

City of Windsor officials wants to ensure you know the plan for road clearing.

Plowing will begin once the snow begins to fall and accumulate.

An average route takes from two to four hours to complete. Once the main roads are clear, but only if more than 10 cm has fallen, trucks will be redeployed onto residential streets.

Motorists are asked to be patient when travelling behind a plow and give operators plenty of room. Plows typically operate at 40 kilometres per hour. Following too close to a snow plow can lead to poor visibility and vehicles risk being hit by thrown snow or ice.

Residents are reminded that sidewalks abutting their property are their responsibility. As well, under the Highway Traffic Act and City of Windsor By-laws, residents are prohibited from shovelling snow back onto the street while clearing sidewalks and driveways, as this creates unsafe road conditions for motorists.

All sidewalks are to be cleared 12 hours after the snowfall ends for residential property owners and 4 hours for commercial property owners.

Driving conditions are expected to quickly deteriorate after the snow arrives overnight. Both the morning and afternoon commutes will likely be affected. Motorists should adjust travel plans accordingly.



The snow is expected to become lighter and more intermittent later on Friday night.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.