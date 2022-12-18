Snowbirds to make a stop in Leamington, Ont. next summer

Canada’s most popular high-flying aerobatic show is coming to the Windsor, Ont. region in 2023.

The Snowbirds have released their 2023 schedule, and the touring airshow is making a stop in Leamington.

The birds will take flight over Point Pelee on Aug. 26 and 27, near the end of their cross Canada tour.

In total, the Snowbirds will stop in all 10 Canadian provinces, and will even make two stops south of the border.

A few of the cities on the tour include Gander, Nfld., Peggy’s Cove, N.S., Thunder Bay, Ont., Toronto, Ont. London, Ont., Saskatoon, Sask., Edmonton, Alta., Abbottsford, B.C., and Gatineau, Que.

The 2023 tour begins June 3 and runs until Oct. 8 where it’ll wrap up in California.