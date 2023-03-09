Snow storm awaits March breakers

A snow storm is brewing as people get ready for their March Break retreat.

“Our guys are getting ready for that, obviously, to move snow,” said Windsor Airport CEO Mark Galvin. “People do want to get away and we're certainly seeing some pretty good numbers in terms of our flights this week and probably into next week.”

Having gotten through the Christmas snowstorm, Windsor airport staff are getting ready to fly people to their destinations beginning Friday, despite up to 15cm of snow in the forecast.

“It's just gonna be another Friday snow storm and our guys will be ahead of it and we'll do what we can to make sure everyone are comfortable and the flights are here,” Galvin said.

For those driving to their retreat of the week, a reminder from the OPP before heading out for your road trip.

“We don't know exactly what the conditions are until we're in it,” said OPP Const. Steven Duguay. “Pack a lot of patience while you're driving and make sure you're ready for any weather condition you may encounter.”

Duguay says visibility and snow conditions forced some road closures last Christmas between Windsor and Toronto.

“It sounds like a repetitive message but it holds true. Make sure you can see other vehicles, they can see you. Drive with your headlights on and just take your time,” he said.

For those driving across the border for a southern vacay, our friends from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) have an app called MiDrive for you to check out before leaving.

“The cameras are very good, a very good tool to use and make sure you utilize that. You'll have a better idea of what you're getting yourself into,” said MDOT spokesperson Aaron Jenkins.

You can see where current construction projects are, and the whereabouts of snow plows.

“Local students named the plows so you'll see some names like Betty Whiteout, Gordie Plow, Darth Blader,” Jenkins said.

He suggests packing blankets, water and snacks for a long trip in case something happens and make sure proper car maintenance is up to date.