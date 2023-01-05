Snow returns to the Windsor-Essex forecast

Flurries return to the forecast in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

As the temperature hovers close to the freezing mark, there is a chance for rain or snow on Thursday.

Thursday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Thursday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 40 per cent chance of flurries near midnight. Temperature steady near zero.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.