

CTV Windsor





Get ready to see the grass disappear again as snowy conditions return to southwestern Ontario.

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor, Essex, London, Middlesex, Sarnia, Lambton, Elgin, and Oxford Counties.

A slow moving cold front is expected to bring with it about 10-12 centimetres of snow beginning early Monday morning.

Environment Canada says the cold front and associated weak low are expected to move slowly across Southern Ontario today.

This frontal zone is forecast to become active and generate appreciable snow. It began Monday morning and continue into the evening before tapering off.

Commuters should plan for challenging road conditions especially for the Monday evening commute.