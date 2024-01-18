Snow removal bylaw enforcement eased as Windsor digs out of deep freeze

The City of Windsor is easing sidewalk snow removal enforcement while asking residents and business owners to help clear sidewalks of snow and ice after another round of snowfall early Thursday morning.

Staff say 150 complaints have been made to 311 since last Friday when a mix snow and freezing rain made sidewalk clearing difficult with frigid temperatures solidifying ice to the ground.

“We’re being reasonable with their enforcement,” said Craig Robertson, manager of licensing and enforcement. “We're just asking the same residents that we all pull together and make a reasonable effort to make our sidewalks safe.”

According to By-Law #8544 residents are required to clear snow and ice from sidewalks abutting their property to ensure that people are able to pass through safely and freely.

Typically, residential property owners or tenants have 12 hours to comply once the snow stops falling and commercial property owners have four hours, Robertson said.

The bylaw states if anyone is found not obeying the rules, they could face a fine of up to $5000.

“Our team is out knocking on doors and doing assessments on those sidewalks and making sure that people are making an effort to make them safe for everyone.”

Robertson noted volunteers are still needed for the city’s Snow Angel program, suggesting anyone interested 16 years or older can apply online or by calling 311.

“We're just making sure that residents are taking some type of effort to remove that snow and ice.”