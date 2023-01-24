Snow on the way for Windsor-Essex
The special weather statement remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Environment Canada still forecasting significant snowfall for Wednesday morning into Thursday.
Commuters can expect reduced visibility and rapidly accumulating snow that is expected to make travel difficult.
Tuesday: Cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.
Wednesday: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High plus 1.
Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.
Canada yet to decide on repatriating Canadian men from Syria: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has yet to decide if it will appeal or accept a federal court order to repatriate Canadian men who have been jailed in northeastern Syria.
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
'A toxic chemical that kills': WHO says health of 5 billion people at risk from trans fat
Five billion people are at an increased risk of heart disease and death due to trans fat, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
High inflammatory diet found to increase likelihood of depression, new study finds
A new study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found a correlation between a highly inflammatory diet and the risk for depression.
Toronto man wanted in alleged armed carjacking of 'rare' Ferrari worth $1 million
New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to an alleged armed carjacking in Toronto last fall that police said saw the suspects make off with a rare $1-million Ferrari.
Passport backlog update expected as federal cabinet retreat enters second day
The Liberal cabinet will head into the second of a three-day retreat in Hamilton today with a lengthy to-do list, including tackling inflation and making the country more competitive.
'A huge priority': Feds aiming to ink long-term health funding deals ahead of 2023 budget
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is aiming to have long-term funding agreements inked with the provinces and territories ahead of presenting the 2023 federal budget.
Competition Bureau set to try to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision at Fed Appeal Court
The fate of Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. goes before the Federal Court of Appeal today as the Competition Bureau seeks to overturn the Competition Tribunal's decision approving the deal.
Kitchener
Fatal crash renews calls for safety measures along Brant County road
Residents along Cockshutt Road in Brant County are voicing concerns about the safety of the roadway, after a 19-year-old was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle collision.
8 residential towers, two office buildings at Inn of Waterloo proposed to council
Another big plan for a big change to the Waterloo skyline is in focus.
London
Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after being struck in east London
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in east London. Emergency crews were called to the scene at Hamilton Road near Watmar Avenue to the around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Impaired driver crashes into bridge on Bluewater Highway: OPP
A 37-year-old man will be without a driver's licence for three months after he allegedly crashed into a bridge in Huron County while impaired and twice the legal limit, according to police.
Former TVDSB teacher who skipped court located in northern Ontario: LPS
A former Thames Valley District School Board teacher who failed to show up in court last week for sentencing on child porn charges has been arrested in Sudbury, Ont. according to London police.
Barrie
BREAKING | Body recovered from Six Mile Lake after snowmobiler falls through ice
The body of a 59-year-old man has been recovered after his snowmobile went through the ice on Six Mile Lake.
Man suffers critical injuries in workplace accident in Oro-Medonte
One person has been seriously injured on a worksite near Orillia.
Highway 11 reopens after serious tractor-trailer crash in Oro-Medonte
Police have reopened southbound lanes of Highway 11 north of Line 14 in Oro-Medonte after a Monday morning collision involving a tractor-trailer.
Northern Ontario
Accused impaired driver crashes with toddler in vehicle on Hwy. 17
A 31-year-old Sudbury woman accused of impaired driving is facing several charges following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 on Saturday.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING | Controversial changes to Ottawa Police Services Board delegations to be debated next month
The Ottawa Police Services Board is one step closer to making changes to its procedure bylaws that would affect the way public delegations engage with the board.
Ottawa homeowner's basement flooded after water meter replacement by city contractor
An Ottawa homeowner is dealing with a major mess and an insurance claim after a major leak in his basement. The leak was discovered a day after a city contractor replaced his water meter.
Hundreds of Ottawa Police officers affected by payroll issue
At least two hundred Ottawa Police Service officers are experiencing payroll issues that resulted in some members of the force receiving less than two dollars on a January paycheque.
Toronto
Here's when southern Ontario's 'significant' snowstorm will hit
Winter will be making a major comeback this week with a significant snow storm set to blast through southern Ontario.
'Despicable': Two TTC employees reportedly attacked by group of youths on bus
Two TTC employees were attacked on a bus in Scarborough on Monday afternoon in what the TTC is describing as a “despicable swarming” style assault.
An 'unstealable' car? How a Toronto man defeated car thieves 9 times
As a wave of car thefts sweeps over Ontario, one Toronto driver stands out as an exception.
Montreal
Major fire destroys industrial building in Saint-Laurent
More than 100 firefighters were called to an industrial building that was engulfed in flames Monday night in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the burning building on Pitfield Boulevard, near Highway 13.
Protest planned near Quebec schools, demanding better road safety
A citizens' initiative is calling on Quebec parents to demonstrate in front of their local schools Tuesday morning to demand that elected officials take action to end road safety issues in school zones. The promoters of the demonstrations, which are scheduled to begin around 7:30 a.m., are also demanding a government road safety strategy.
Montreal police arson squad investigating two fires near Concordia University
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a pair of businesses were targetted and fire accelerants were found early Tuesday morning near Concordia University downtown.
Atlantic
'I was working nights in a call centre': Third Dalhousie-trained doctor says residency rules have to change
Another foreign-born Nova Scotia doctor has come forward to flag the strict residency rules he says are driving some willing young physicians away.
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Rain pours through ceiling of Cape Breton family's Fiona-damaged home
Wet weather throughout the Maritimes is exposing problems created by Hurricane Fiona for some homeowners still awaiting financial support for repairs.
Winnipeg
'I don't feel comfortable': Girl viciously attacked in latest incident affecting Winnipeg Transit users
A teenager is recovering at home after a vicious assault at a Winnipeg Transit stop. She was transferring from one bus to another when she was approached and attacked by three people.
Restaurant robbed with firecracker, taxi stolen, woman arrested: Winnipeg police
A taxi was stolen and a restaurant was robbed using firecrackers early Sunday morning according to Winnipeg police.
Calgary
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
Alberta-wide network outage that postponed some surgeries is now 'resolved': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) said again Monday at 7 p.m. the outage has been resolved and services are being restored. AHS also said it would ask a third party to review what occurred.
23-year-old charged in Calgary crash that killed skateboarder
A 23-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection to a summer crash that killed a pedestrian in the community of Huntington Hills.
Edmonton
Sohi asks province for roughly $2B in cash including $185M for Commonwealth Stadium upgrades
Edmonton's mayor has unveiled a multi-billion dollar wish list – including money for affordable housing, hydrogen buses and upgrades to Commonwealth Stadium – as Alberta works on a new budget.
Ritchie zoning hearing dominated by community concerns surrounding new Boyle Street health hub
A Monday zoning hearing at city council impacting the Strathcona area of Ritchie was dominated by debate on a forthcoming social agency's potential overdose prevention site.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Vancouver
Culture of fear? Minister addresses muzzling, whistleblower concerns of B.C. healthcare workers
British Columbia’s Health Minister is responding to allegations of gag orders and muzzling of the province’s health-care workers after a public outcry and widespread discussion of the issue.
Canucks face fan backlash over Bruce Boudreau firing
The Vancouver Canucks front office is feeling the heat from fans over the way it handled the firing of Bruce Boudreau.
Nicole Chan was 'frustrated' by handling of sex assault case before suicide: officer
One of the last members of the Vancouver Police Department to see Const. Nicole Chan before her suicide said Chan was angry about the treatment of her complaint that a co-worker was extorting her for sex.