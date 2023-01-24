Snow on the way for Windsor-Essex

The special weather statement remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada still forecasting significant snowfall for Wednesday morning into Thursday.

Commuters can expect reduced visibility and rapidly accumulating snow that is expected to make travel difficult.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High plus 1.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.