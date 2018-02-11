

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor has declared a ‘snow emergency’ after up to 30 centimetres of snow hit the city over the weekend.

The snow started early Friday and more is expected throughout Sunday.

City crews will continue salting and plowing the main roads and residential streets throughout the city.



It is anticipated that clearing of residential streets will not be completed until sometime Monday.



The city asks residents to remove cars from residential streets and park them in driveways.



Officials say if you must leave your home by car Sunday, please stay alert, slow down and stay in control. Leave plenty of time to reach your destination safely.



All arenas, community centre, and other municipal parking lots are being cleared to allow residents to park free of charge until further notice.

Removing automobiles from the street will allow plows to clear snow from the roadway in an efficient manner.



Under the Highway Traffic Act and City of Windsor By-laws residents are prohibited from shovelling snow back onto the street while cleaning their sidewalks and driveways, as this creates unsafe road conditions for motorists.

The City’s Sidewalk By-law does require you to clear sidewalks abutting your property. This by-law will go in to effect after the snow emergency has ended.



During the plowing process, snow is pushed to the side of the road, and it may be deposited at the end of your driveway, dependent on the level of accumulation in the street. The property owner is responsible for clearing the driveway after this has occurred.



The City of Windsor does not have a bare pavement policy as it relates to residential streets. With the combination of plowing, salting and vehicular traffic bare pavement of residential streets will eventually be achieved.



Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is asking residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow. In the event of a fire, it will be easier for fire crews to gain access to the hydrant.