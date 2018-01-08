

CTV Windsor





Back to school? Not so fast if you rely on a school bus.

A special weather statement remains in effect across southwestern Ontario as snow continues to fall througout the region.

Motorists are waking to snow covered roads which have left all school buses cancelled from Huron-Perth through London down to Windsor.

Schools remain open for teachers and any students that can safely attend or who don't rely on school buses.

Buses are cancelled in: