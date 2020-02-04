WINDSOR -- It looks like snow and freezing rain could be heading towards Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region.

The forecaster says freezing rain and snow are possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

A low from Texas is expected to move towards southern Ontario, probably following a track just south of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday.

Snow is expected to arrive Wednesday night, and may turn to freezing rain across the region before coming to an end in the wake of the low later Thursday.

Environment Canada says there is still some uncertainty as to the exact track of the low, which will affect how far north into the region the freezing rain will occur.

The Thursday morning commute to work may be affected.