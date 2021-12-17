Snow and flurries in the Windsor-Essex forecast

Windsor, Ont. -

Environment Canada says the day will start off sunny, but snow is on the way for the Windsor area.

The forecaster predicts a high of 5C for Friday.

Mainly cloudy Friday night with periods of snow beginning overnight. Wind becoming northeast gusting to 40km/h near midnight as well with a low of 0C.

Periods of snow ending near noon on Saturday, then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 centimetres. Temperature steady near 0C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -6C.

Sunday a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 0C.

Sunny on Monday, with a high 2C.

The average temperature this time of year is 1.7C and the average low is -4.9C.