Sneak peek: Windsor firefighters pose with dogs for 2023 calendar

Sneak peek: Windsor firefighters pose with dogs for 2023 calendar

Windsor firefighters pose for the 2023 calendar. (Source: Destroyer Photography) Windsor firefighters pose for the 2023 calendar. (Source: Destroyer Photography)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver