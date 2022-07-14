Sneak peek: Windsor firefighters pose with dogs for 2023 calendar

Firefighters took a break from saving lives to pose for the 2023 Windsor Firefighters Calendar.

This is the first time the calendars are back after the last two were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceeds from this year's sales will support the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society. So expect to see some cute animals in most shots.

Windsor firefighters pose for the 2023 calendar. (Source: Destroyer Photography)

For the first time ever, two female firefighters are striking a pose.

Individuals dates, times and locations of where you can grab a copy have not yet been released.

Sales will begin in September and run for $15 each or 2 for $20.

In previous years, thousands of dollars have been raised for organizations like Chasing Hazel Foundation, Fight Like Mason and the Ronald MacDonald House.