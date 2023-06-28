Smokey air continues to roll through Windsor-Essex

High levels of air pollution are expected to continue in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Wednesday due to smoke from forest fires.

The special air quality statement from Environment Canada remains in effect as air quality and visibility due to smoke fluctuates over short distances and varies from hour to hour.

The weather authority says wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Widespread smoke. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Widespread smoke. Low 14.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.