Smokey air continues to roll through Windsor-Essex
High levels of air pollution are expected to continue in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Wednesday due to smoke from forest fires.
The special air quality statement from Environment Canada remains in effect as air quality and visibility due to smoke fluctuates over short distances and varies from hour to hour.
The weather authority says wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Widespread smoke. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Widespread smoke. Low 14.
Thursday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vessel with underwater vehicle that searched for Titan returns to Newfoundland port
A vessel that had been searching for debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible returned to port in St. John's, N.L., this morning.
Ukraine accuses local man of directing Russian missile strike that killed 3 children
Ukrainian authorities arrested Wednesday a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 10 people, including three children, at a popular pizza restaurant in a city in east Ukraine.
Canadian wildfires send smoke south, triggering air quality warnings
Canadian wildfires are continuing to send heavy clouds of smoke south, from Northern Ontario and Quebec, through both provinces and into the United States.
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
Canadians' hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada Day approaches, but a new poll suggests their minds aren't full of the knowledge needed to pass a citizenship test.
Man who tried to have his child-porn victim killed is headed to prison
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after exchanging sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl and later paying USUS$20,000 in bitcoin to have her killed, eventually calling it off.
Possible 'distant ancestor' of pizza discovered in 2,000-year-old Pompeian painting
Archaeologists have potentially discovered a 'distant ancestor' of pizza in a 2,000-year-old painting from the ancient ruins of Pompeii.
Revolutionizing diabetes treatment: New insulin pump promise drastic shift in care
Diabetes Canada is set to receive nearly $1 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada for several initiatives across the country.
What happened to Jodi? Iowa TV anchor still missing 28 years later
On June 27, 1995, authorities believe TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was abducted while she was on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa and hasn’t been heard from since.
Winning Ontario lottery ticket worth $70M set to expire tonight
A life-changing lottery ticket is about to expire if it goes unclaimed by tonight.
Kitchener
-
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
Guelph residents speak out against strong mayor powers at council meeting
A long list of people were speaking out in the Royal City during a Tuesday night council meeting.
-
Ontario government to provide free training for future truck drivers
Doug ford appeared in Ayr on Tuesday to announce a $1.3 million investment in the trucking industry, hoping to help underrepresented job seekers.
London
-
11 people now displaced after London apartment fire
No serious injuries were reported, but fire officials said two people were assessed at the scene, one of whom was taken to hospital.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Large tactical response after high-end vehicles stolen, suspects in custody
An investigation into the theft of multiple high-end vehicles prompted a large police response at a residence in east London, Ont. Tuesday morning.
-
Region choked by smoke, air quality statement remains in effect
Plumes from northeastern Ontario and Québec have moved into the area, resulting in deteriorated air quality that an be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.
Barrie
-
Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 400
Provincial police are reporting that a person was hit by a vehicle in the southbound lanes between Dunlop St. West and Essa Road.
-
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
Canadians' hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada Day approaches, but a new poll suggests their minds aren't full of the knowledge needed to pass a citizenship test.
-
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Safety advice from Downtown Timmins BIA sparks angry reaction
On Monday afternoon, the Downtown Timmins BIA posted safety tips on its social media platform on how to stay safe when you’re downtown.
-
Highway 11 fatal collision south of North Bay
A collision on Highway 11, south of North Bay, has resulted in the death of a 91-year-old driver.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa workers begin strike action
The union representing Hydro Ottawa workers began strike action Wednesday morning after workers rejected the utility's latest contract offer.
-
'What is it?': Social media reacts to NCC's newest public artwork along LeBreton Flats Pathway
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
-
Smoke to return to Ottawa on Wednesday, with air quality deteriorating to 'high risk'
Smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec will blow back into the national capital region today, with the air quality expected to deteriorate to 'high risk' today and Thursday.
Toronto
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Air quality statement in effect as smoky conditions continue in Toronto today
A special air quality statement remains in effect this morning for the Greater Toronto Area as smoke from forest fires continue to cause high levels of air pollution across the province.
-
Winning Ontario lottery ticket worth $70M set to expire tonight
A life-changing lottery ticket is about to expire if it goes unclaimed by tonight.
Montreal
-
Mayors of major Quebec cities call for a rent registry
Fourteen Quebec mayors are calling on the Quebec government to adopt a public, mandatory and universal rent registry.
-
Quebec City firefighters warning of lithium-ion batteries dangers
The Quebec City fire department (SPCIQ) launched a campaign on Wednesday to raise awareness of the potential risks posed by lithium-ion batteries.
-
Quebec advocates take aim at no-pet clauses in leases amid housing crisis
As moving day is a step away, even pet owners with support animals are finding locating a place that will allow them to rent is a tall order.
Atlantic
-
'It's a big price jump': Demand surges for heating oil ahead of carbon tax
It may be the last thing on your mind heading into the long weekend, but many Nova Scotians who heat with oil are booking a quick top-up in the next few days, hoping to save some money before the federal carbon tax takes effect July 1.
-
More than two thirds of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach compared to their parents: BMO
Amid Canada’s fluctuating housing market conditions, interest rate hikes and a possible recession, the majority of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach for them, according to a survey from the Bank of Montreal.
-
N.S. Power brings in alternative to copper wire in response to thefts
Within six weeks, police say thieves broke into ten of the electrical substations across the province.
Winnipeg
-
Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba
A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
Three tornadoes confirmed in Manitoba: ECCC
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Manitoba last week.
Calgary
-
Hot weather settles in for Calgary
Calgary is in for some hot weather over the next several days as Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts the city will see highs reaching toward 30 C.
-
Lethbridge police search for missing girl
Police in Lethbridge, Alta., are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.
-
Ottawa urged to back U.S., not TC Energy, in $15B lawsuit over demise of Keystone XL
A progressive public policy think tank is urging the federal government to side against oil and gas transmission giant TC Energy in its ongoing dispute with the United States over the ill-fated Keystone XL project.
Edmonton
-
'Unprecedented in our city': Leduc mayor shuts down council meeting amid transphobic rant
The "public commentary" portion of a city council meeting in Leduc, Alta., ended abruptly Monday night when a woman insisted colours of the Progress Pride flag stand for bestiality, necrophilia and paedophilia.
-
Alberta sees highest drug poisoning deaths in April, experts say better model needed
Experts say Alberta's model for combating drug poisoning in the province is not working as opioid-related deaths reached an all-time high this April.
-
'I felt so violated': Edmonton woman scammed while using Facebook
A local woman is warning others after she was victimized by multiple scammers while using Facebook, and one expert said this new scam can have long-reaching consequences for victims, while perpetrators are unlikely to face any.
Vancouver
-
B.C. heat preparedness: Free air conditioning for a tiny number of at-risk people
Two years since the mercury started rising ahead of an exceptionally fatal heat wave, the provincial government has announced a $10 million program to provide air conditioning to thousands of British Columbians vulnerable to heat-related illness and death.
-
MAiD advocates prepare for court challenge of ban at Catholic Church-affiliated hospitals
After a woman was refused medical assistance in dying at a Vancouver hospital, advocates say the right of facilities associated with the Catholic Church to deny the proceudre will likely be challenged in court.
-
'It's just unwise to cancel this': Abbotsford anti-gang program funding ends
An anti-gang program in Abbotsford is at risk of falling victim to a lack of funding.