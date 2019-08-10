

CTV Windsor





Residents of a Chatham-Kent home were able to escape a fire Saturday morning.

When fire crews arrived at 7233 Fourteenth Line, flames were visible through the window at the front of the home.

Crews quickly got the fire under control and then searched the home for anything smouldering.

The smoke alarm was sounding and the residents were all able to evacuate before firefighters arrived, officials said.

There were no injuries.

A cause and damage estimate are unknown at this time.