Smoke alarms working as residents evacuate burning home
Chatham-Kent firefighters on scene at a blaze in the municipality at 7233 Fourteenth Line on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire Department)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 10:21AM EDT
Residents of a Chatham-Kent home were able to escape a fire Saturday morning.
When fire crews arrived at 7233 Fourteenth Line, flames were visible through the window at the front of the home.
Crews quickly got the fire under control and then searched the home for anything smouldering.
The smoke alarm was sounding and the residents were all able to evacuate before firefighters arrived, officials said.
There were no injuries.
A cause and damage estimate are unknown at this time.