Representatives from the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County are all smiles after learning about the donation from Tim Hortons.

The charity is getting $119,000 from the Smile Cookie campaign.

Representatives from Tim Hortons presented a cheque to hospice on Friday.

Local Tim Hortons sold the signature pink and blue-frosted smile chocolate chip cookies from Sept. 17 -23, with 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to the charity.