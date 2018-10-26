Smile Cookie campaign raises $119K for Windsor-Essex hospice
Representatives from the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County accept the cheque from Tim Hortons in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 1:21PM EDT
Representatives from the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County are all smiles after learning about the donation from Tim Hortons.
The charity is getting $119,000 from the Smile Cookie campaign.
Representatives from Tim Hortons presented a cheque to hospice on Friday.
Local Tim Hortons sold the signature pink and blue-frosted smile chocolate chip cookies from Sept. 17 -23, with 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to the charity.