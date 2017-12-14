Small tax hike in 2018 approved by LaSalle council
LaSalle Council has approved a 2018 budget with a one per cent tax increase (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 3:40PM EST
There will be a small tax hike in 2018 for ratepayers in LaSalle.
Council on Wednesday approved in principle, a $40-million budget with a one per cent municipal tax hike.
The proposed 2018 budget included a 1.75 per cent tax increase, but council has instructed staff to find savings to achieve the one per cent target. That means finding $225,000.
Manager of Finance and Deputy Treasurer, Dale Langlois, tells CTV Windsor the budget includes setting aside money to help fund infrastructure improvements.
A one per cent increase on the municipal portion of a ratepayer’s tax bill would mean another $24 for a home valued at $250,000.
Council is expected to give final approval to the budget on Jan 9, 2018.