Small plane crash simulation in Detroit River

Don’t be alarmed if you see some activity in the Detroit River near Grosse Ile, across from Amherstburg.

Joint training with the Southeast Michigan Dive Group is scheduled for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the Township of Grosse Ile Michigan, the training will happen in Lake Erie west of Hickory Island near Gibraltar Bay.

The purpose of the training is to retrieve the wreckage and debris of a simulated small airplane crash.