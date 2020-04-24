WINDSOR, ONT. -- A small group of protesters are calling for life to resume to normal sooner rather than later amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group of Windsorites were holding posters in a small protest at Walker and Ottawa Street around 12 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Ontario government has extended the Declaration of Emergency to May 12.

The declaration gives the government the power to enact orders, such as prohibiting travel, establishing emergency shelters and hospitals and closing public and private facilities. It also allows the government to fix prices for necessary goods, services and resources.

It also allows Ontario to continue to enforce current emergency orders, such as school closures, non-essential businesses halting operations, and the limiting of gatherings of more than five people.

With files from CTVNews.ca.