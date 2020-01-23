WINDSOR, ONT -- Fire officials are expecting the damage estimate to be significant after a small fire filled a Dollarama store with smoke.

Speaking with AM800 District chief Matt Emery said that while the fire inside the Dollarama at 300 Tecumseh Rd. E. was relatively small, damage will be significant because most of the product is damaged from the smoke.

Crews were called to the store around 8:30 p.m. a found that it had been successfully evacuated by staff.

However the store was filled with smoke. A search of the store determined that there was a small fire in the back of the building.

Nobody was injured in the fire and an investigator is expected on Thursday to determine the cause and total damages.