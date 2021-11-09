Small farm tractor stolen from business in Lakeshore

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex County OPP are asking for help finding a small farm tractor that was reported stolen last week from a Lakeshore business.

The stolen tractor was taken from the property a business on South Talbot Road sometime between 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The tractor is described as an orange Kubota farm tractor, model BX23S-1. The tractor is valued at $21,000.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.