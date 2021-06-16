WINDSOR, ONT. -- As spring draws to a close, Environment Canada says temperatures are dipping slightly below seasonal with sunny skies.

The forecast for Wednesday is sunny with a high of 24 C. On Wednesday night it’s expected to be clear with a low of 11 C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Thursday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 29 C. Humidex 31 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

Sunday night..rain. Low 18 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

The average high this time of year is 25.5 C and the average low is 14.8 C.