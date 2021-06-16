Advertisement
Slightly below-average temperatures and sunshine in Windsor-Essex forecast
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 8:02AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 16, 2021 8:07AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- As spring draws to a close, Environment Canada says temperatures are dipping slightly below seasonal with sunny skies.
The forecast for Wednesday is sunny with a high of 24 C. On Wednesday night it’s expected to be clear with a low of 11 C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Thursday..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 29 C. Humidex 31 C.
- Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.
- Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.
- Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.
- Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 15 C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.
- Sunday night..rain. Low 18 C.
- Monday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.
The average high this time of year is 25.5 C and the average low is 14.8 C.
