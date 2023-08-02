Slight increase in Windsor-Essex home sales
Home sales in Windsor-Essex saw a slight increase last month, according to Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors’ (WECAR) monthly report.
WECAR’s report shows home sales were up 1.39 per cent in July with 438 houses sold, compared to the 432 homes sold this time last year.
The number of available listings dropped 20.35 per cent from the 1,317 in July 2022 to the 1,049 homes listed for sale July 2023.
Year to date sales are also down 22.43 per cent with 3,085 homes sold so far this year, compared to the 3,977 sold at this time last year.
The average home sale price has also dipped 0.96 per cent. The average sale price of a home in July was $554,277 while the average home price sat at $559,648 in July 2022.
The average price of a home has dropped 14 per cent year to date, from $660,610 to $567,812.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics Canada
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
Kitchener
-
Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
-
Kitchener house fire causes $500K in damage, two cats die
While five people managed to make it out of a burning Kitchener home, two family cats died in the fire.
-
Bandits move to Kitchener voted down, team will stay in Brantford
The new owners of the Brantford Bandits junior b hockey team are adjusting their original plans to move the team to Kitchener.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Stabbing victims arrive at southwestern Ont. emergency department overnight only to find it’s closed
Three teenagers who were stabbed at a sweet 16 birthday party in Clinton, Ont. late last month were driven to the local hospital, only to find out the emergency department (ED) was closed.
-
Random sexual assaults lead to 16 charges
Downtown Clinton, Ont. is usually a quiet, peaceful place, but on Tuesday afternoon a 31-year-old man allegedly broke that peacefulness by attempting to inappropriately touch four different women in less than half an hour.
Barrie
-
OPP search for Tottenham hit-and-run suspect
Nottawasaga OPP is asking the driver responsible for injuring a pedestrian in Tottenham to come forward.
-
Gymnast's international medals pinched from home in Chatsworth
It's not clear when the medals and memorabilia were taken, but their loss was reported to the police on July 4.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
Father, son from Timmins killed in northern Ontario ATV crash
A father and son from Timmins have been identified as the victims in a fatal ATV crash Monday involving a pickup truck in northern Ontario. It is the second deadly ATV crash in the region in less than two weeks.
-
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
2 people killed in crash in Ottawa's east end
Two men are dead and a woman suffered for life-threatening injuries in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end. The crash occurred at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road at approximately 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.
-
LIVE @ 4 P.M.
LIVE @ 4 P.M. | OC Transpo boss confident O-Train service will resume for back-to-school
With back-to-school and the end of summer just under five weeks away, Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar believes the O-Train will be running by Labour Day weekend.
Toronto
-
'We want the car back': Mississauga, Ont. couple's $480,000 Ferrari stolen from parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Ontario has the worst court delays in the country. Will it get rid of civil jury duty to address the issue?
"Nearly all" Canadians will face a legal issue in their lifetime and ongoing court delays have reached new heights, pushing the system to its brink. The province is studying scrapping civil jury duty as a solution to the issue.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
Quebec to ban flavoured vaping products on Oct. 31
The sale of flavoured vaping products will be prohibited in Quebec as of Oct. 31. A new regulation announced Wednesday morning by the Quebec government will also limit the maximum nicotine concentration of these products, and require certain information be included on the products and their packaging.
-
Montreal's new REM line takes wrong turn, leaves passengers stranded in the garage
After a night at the movies on Montreal's South Shore on Monday, Michel-André Grégoire and his wife got an exclusive tour of the city's new light-rail train garage, but all they really wanted was to go home.
Atlantic
-
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
'Colton wouldn’t want us sad forever': Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered
Hundreds of people packed into Windsor United Church Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the life of Colton Arthur Sisco, a six-year-old boy who was swept away amid flash flooding in Nova Scotia on July 22.
-
Waterspout spotted off Cheticamp in Cape Breton Wednesday morning
A line of showers and thunderstorms has produced at least one waterspout over the ocean waters off Cheticamp in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government promises $1.5B for Winnipeg hospital in lead up to election
The Manitoba government is promising what it calls the biggest health-care capital investment in the province's history.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
Suspicious death in Blumenort under investigation: RCMP
RCMP officers are investigating the death of a man in Blumenort on Tuesday night as suspicious.
Calgary
-
WestJet loses son's wheelchair in Calgary stopover from Dublin to Seattle: mom
A mother is speaking out after she says WestJet lost her son's wheelchair on a flight from Dublin to Seattle that connected in Calgary
-
Sentencing arguments heard in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer
A Calgary court heard sentencing arguments on Wednesday for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.
-
'Just not true': Plaintiff in sex abuse lawsuit upset over Calgary Stampede apology
One of the three dozen men behind a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against the Calgary Stampede says its apology after a partial court settlement last week falls short.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
'They definitely tarnish the image of our city': Senior visiting family in Edmonton attacked on LRT train
A woman visiting family in Edmonton was attacked on the LRT over the weekend.
-
Fire put out at downtown Edmonton house
Firefighters were called to a house fire in central Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
Properties destroyed as latest B.C. wildfire flares, forcing urgent evacuations
Owen Rose said his “worst fears were realized” as he watched an out-of-control wildfire creep over a ridge and race toward Gun Lake in southern British Columbia, destroying about a dozen properties in its path.
-
'Ghosting' in Canada: Study breaks down communication cut-off trend by province, age, gender and political beliefs
A paranormal-sounding phenomenon is scarily common in British Columbia, where a new survey found more than half of residents have been "ghosted" by someone in their lives.
-
Vancouver home prices rise as sales up nearly 30 per cent from last July
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says last month's home prices rose from June amid strong sales figures and low levels of housing inventory.