Slight increase in Windsor-Essex home sales

Home sales in Windsor-Essex saw a slight increase last month, according to Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors’ (WECAR) monthly report.

WECAR’s report shows home sales were up 1.39 per cent in July with 438 houses sold, compared to the 432 homes sold this time last year.

The number of available listings dropped 20.35 per cent from the 1,317 in July 2022 to the 1,049 homes listed for sale July 2023.

Year to date sales are also down 22.43 per cent with 3,085 homes sold so far this year, compared to the 3,977 sold at this time last year.

The average home sale price has also dipped 0.96 per cent. The average sale price of a home in July was $554,277 while the average home price sat at $559,648 in July 2022.

The average price of a home has dropped 14 per cent year to date, from $660,610 to $567,812.