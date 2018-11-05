

A special Christmas concert at Caesars Windsor will benefit 16 local foodbanks.

The S’Aints, community partners St. Clair College and Caesars Windsor announced the 2018 Sleighing Hunger’s beneficiaries on Monday.

The fundraising concert is on Friday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. at The Colosseum and will benefit 16 local foodbanks in partnership with Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association (WEFBA) and Chatham Outreach for Hunger (COH).

Organizers say this is the largest number of organizations to be assisted by the charity concert since it came to The Colosseum stage in 2013.

“The Windsor Essex Food Bank Association relies on the generosity of the community and partners like Caesars Windsor and St. Clair College in order to raise food and funds for those in need in the local area,” said June Muir, executive director of the Unemployed Help Centre.

“It’s so wonderful to know that all the proceeds raised from The S’Aints Sleighing Hunger concert will stay local and help our food banks continue to feed our most vulnerable friends and neighbours during the Christmas season and beyond,” added Muir.

The WEFBA is a community based not for profit organization comprised of 15 local food banks.

Collectively they enhance their ability to reach thousands of individuals and families in Windsor and Essex County who need emergency food supplies. Thanks to the association, in 2018 they provided access to nearly 128,000 people in need locally.

The foodbanks include Downtown Mission, Drouillard Place, Community Food Pantry Lakeshore, three Salvation Army locations, Unemployed Help Centre, The Well-Come Centre, Windsor Homes Coalition and more.

Chatham Outreach for Hunger (COH) is a non-profit charitable organization servicing the Chatham-Kent region. Supported entirely through the generosity of the community, in 2017 they served over 3,800 households, providing nutritious meals for those in crisis.

“We are grateful to all involved for making this happen. Your support is feeding families and together we are making a difference,” says Brenda LeClair, executive director of COH.

This is the fifth year The S’Aints, St. Clair College and Caesars Windsor have partnered to raise funds through the holiday concert.

With 100 per cent of the ticket sales proceeds going back to the community, they have successfully raised nearly $200,000 to feed those in need since 2013.

“This is truly the one big show everyone in the band looks forward to throughout the entire year. The opportunity to perform on such a grand stage, while raising funds for our local food banks is truly a special opportunity and an honour,” says band member Jeff Burrows.

Burrows says they have a few surprises up their sleeves this year and cannot wait to put everyone in the holiday giving spirit.