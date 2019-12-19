WINDSOR -- The Windsor Essex Food Bank Association and The Chatham Outreach For Hunger received a big donation, just in time for the holiday season.

Officials with Caesars Windsor, St, Clair College and The S'aints Band presenting a cheque worth more than $75,000, to share amongst 16 foodbanks in the region. That’s a new record total for the “Sleighing Hunger”concert, which is Friday night at The Colosseum.

“Once again our partners with The S’Aints, Caesars Windsor Cares and St. Clair College have done a fantastic job supporting the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association,” says June Muir, CEO of the Unemployed Help Centre and president of WEFBA.

“Last year, the association had over 137,000 visits to assist people who were in need of food assistance, which represents over 10,000 households. This would not have been possible without the generosity of our community and from incredible donations like this one,” she added.

The money was raised through a fundraising concert performed by the S'Aints, who donated the ticket sales.

“This gift will help ensure our 15 member food banks are able to continue to feed the most vulnerable in our community for this holiday season and beyond,” says Muir.

They have been holding the concert at the casino since 2013.

“Every year, a group of us friends get together to create an album, and a concert to give back to the community and bring joy to concert goers,” says drummer Jeff Burrows of the S’Aints Band, as well as The Tea Party.

Money will be used to purchase items not found in most food banks like ground beef, chicken, fresh fruits and vegetables, skim milk powder, bread, margarine, eggs and cheese.