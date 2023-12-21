Sleighing Hunger concert raises more than $114K for local food banks

The annual Sleighing Hunger charity concert has raised $114,786 to be distributed to 16 food banks in the region.

A news release from Caesars Windsor said thanks to an “incredible community response” along with donations from St. Clair College and Caesars Windsor Cares, the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association (WEFBA) and Chatham Outreach for Hunger (COH) received the funds to share amongst local food banks.

The WEFBA is comprised of 15 food banks, together providing food bank access to 190,000 people battling hunger locally. The COH is a non-profit charity servicing people entirely through the generosity of the community. According to the news release, they served more than 5,970 households in 2022.

The fundraising concert has raised more than $557,320 to feed people in need since it started in 2013.

The all ages Sleighing Hunger holiday show is schedule for Friday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. in the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, there are limited tickets still available through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.