WINDSOR - Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a woman says she was sexually assaulted while sleeping by a man who broke into her home.

A man entered a home in the area of Windermere Road and Cataraqui Street while the occupants of the home were asleep on Oct. 24 around 5 a.m.

Through investigation, police believe the suspect exited and re-entered the residence on several occasions, taking items from the residence.

On one occasion, officers say he entered a woman’s bedroom and sexually assaulted her by way of inappropriate touching. The woman awoke and the suspect fled the home on foot.

Police believe the same suspect also committed a break and enter in the 1100 block of Chilver Road around 6:30 a.m. the same day. The suspect ran away after being confronted by an adult female resident.

The suspect is described as a black man, mid 20's, with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a zip-up light gray hooded sweater with camouflaged print on the sides, and white running shoes.

Windsor police are reminding the public to always lock your doors and if you see any suspicious activity, please contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.